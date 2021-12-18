First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strid Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,978,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 79,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DALI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $25.57. 8,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,083. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.