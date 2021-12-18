First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the November 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFV. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV opened at $22.39 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

