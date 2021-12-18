First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the November 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.67 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $49.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,417,000 after buying an additional 66,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,869,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,103,000 after buying an additional 258,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,105,000 after buying an additional 119,310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 940,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,642,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,500,000 after buying an additional 105,191 shares during the period.

