Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 455.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

