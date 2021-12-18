Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 16,974 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

NYSE MTW opened at $17.68 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $619.52 million, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 2.26.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.