Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $310.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.