Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $273.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,043.45, a PEG ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.