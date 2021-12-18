Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 556 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after acquiring an additional 922,836 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $462.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.81 and its 200 day moving average is $446.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

