Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $3,829,000.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,829,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jo Natauri sold 39,491 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,428,389.47.

FLYW stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,511,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,030,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,674,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

