ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.91. 6,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 610,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORG. Truist began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.87.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Analysts anticipate that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

