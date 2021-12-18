Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Buys 1,654 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $12,917.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ FORA opened at $8.84 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forian by 38.2% during the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 331,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Forian by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 879,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forian during the second quarter worth $10,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forian by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forian during the second quarter worth $3,106,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Forian

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

