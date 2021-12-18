Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Short Interest Update

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the November 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:FCAX opened at $9.78 on Friday. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $18,569,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 126.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 446,277 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 3.2% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

