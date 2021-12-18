Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOJCY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.