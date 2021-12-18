Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOJCY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Analyst Recommendations for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.