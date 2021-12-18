Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 58,314 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,314 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $22,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.83. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $58.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.