Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,493,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,231,000 after acquiring an additional 500,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

