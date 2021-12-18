Foster & Motley Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $35,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

NYSE ALL opened at $114.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

