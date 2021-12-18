Foster & Motley Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,214,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $111.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average is $106.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $112.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

