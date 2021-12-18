Foster & Motley Inc. Has $9.07 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,156,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,269,000 after buying an additional 94,525 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 699,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after buying an additional 86,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,315,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.