Foster & Motley Inc. Has $9.07 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,156,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,269,000 after buying an additional 94,525 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 699,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after buying an additional 86,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,315,000.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.