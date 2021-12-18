Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Shares of Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.08. Fosun International shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 170 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

About Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF)

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

