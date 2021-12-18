Fountainhead AM LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 0.5% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,565,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 146,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $102.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $79.96 and a 12-month high of $106.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.49.

