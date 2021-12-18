Fountainhead AM LLC Has $13.59 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fountainhead AM LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,492 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

