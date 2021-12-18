Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 90,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 465,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $85.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

