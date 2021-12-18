Frank J. Williams Sells 20,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 2.12. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Evolent Health by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

