Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Wedbush

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRLN. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.39.
NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
