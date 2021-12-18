Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Wedbush

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRLN. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.