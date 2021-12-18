FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Down 29.1% in November

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 946,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $47,381,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

