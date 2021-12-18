FUNToken Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $120.89 million and $6.88 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00041518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007214 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

