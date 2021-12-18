Fuse Network Trading Down 6.3% This Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $13.13 million and approximately $187,216.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.06 or 0.08383494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.53 or 1.00378573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

