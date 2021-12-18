FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Issued By Truist Securiti

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%.

Shares of GAMB opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

