FY2021 Earnings Forecast for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OMVJF opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.66%.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

