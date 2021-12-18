FY2022 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Cut by SVB Leerink

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.30) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.25). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $30.55 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

