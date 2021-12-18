FY2022 EPS Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $4.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.70.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $63.27 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $500.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFST. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

