GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $47.17 on Friday. GDS has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

