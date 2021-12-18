Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.57.

GNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $621.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

