Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Reduced by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $357.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.41 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. Argus increased their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.52.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.