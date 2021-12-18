General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,203,176,000 after acquiring an additional 704,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,188,434,000 after acquiring an additional 724,001 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $55.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.81.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

