Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.56 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $31,516.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00204522 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

