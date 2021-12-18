Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Buy

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Genfit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

GNFT stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genfit during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genfit during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genfit by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Genfit by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

