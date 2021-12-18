Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Gentex by 189.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,395,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 35,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

