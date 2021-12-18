Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.95

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.95 and last traded at $104.95, with a volume of 14556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.73.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

