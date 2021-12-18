Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.33 Million

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post $223.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.50 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $210.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $808.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $809.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $921.10 million, with estimates ranging from $910.50 million to $941.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

GBCI stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,959. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.