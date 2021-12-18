Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.33 Million

Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post $223.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.50 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $210.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $808.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $809.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $921.10 million, with estimates ranging from $910.50 million to $941.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

GBCI stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,959. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.