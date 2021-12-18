Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

GLAD stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $149,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.