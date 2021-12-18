Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Glatfelter has raised its dividend payment by 70.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Glatfelter has a payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $747.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $279.65 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Glatfelter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Glatfelter by 6.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 80.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.