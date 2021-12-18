Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.26. 833,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 949,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.