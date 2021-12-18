Goldcoin Trading 23.8% Higher This Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $5.65 million and $43,027.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.00316583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,772,901 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

