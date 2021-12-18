Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Update

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 677,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.89. 805,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,203,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,403,000 after purchasing an additional 61,327 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,241,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,777 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after buying an additional 174,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

