Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $63.35 and a one year high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $174.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.