Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 1,697 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 679,708 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 186,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 177,384 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 345,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 138,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

