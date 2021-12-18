Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

