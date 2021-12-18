Good Life Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

NYSE:COP opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.