Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $292.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.12. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

